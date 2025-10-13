Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijani bankers embark on working visit to US

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 16:45
    Azerbaijani bankers embark on working visit to US

    A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has departed for a working trip to the United States to participate in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The visit will continue until October 18. During the trip, the delegation will attend the meeting of the Constituency Group that includes Azerbaijan, as well as events involving finance ministers and central bank governors from the Caucasus, Middle East, and Central Asia. The delegation is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior officials from the World Bank and the IMF.

    In addition, bilateral meetings and discussions are planned with heads of various central banks and financial institutions.

    During the Annual Meetings, senior representatives from the public and private sectors, international organizations, civil society, and academia will discuss global and regional challenges.

