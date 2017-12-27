Azerbaijani bank changes top manager

© Report

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Faik Açıkalın, Chief Executive Officer of Turkey’s Yapı Kredi Bank is going to retire.

Report informs, Gökhan Ürün is expected to replace his position on January 15.

Ürün previously held senior positions at Turkey’s Garanti Bank. After his candidacy is confirmed by relevant state structures he will take up duties.

Nikollo Ubertalli will be acting Chief Executive Officer of Yapı Kredi Bank for half month. Açıkalın is the Chairman of Board of Observers of Yapı Kredi Bank (Azerbaijan).

His retirement also means that there will be change in the bank management.