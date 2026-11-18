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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have exchanged experience in the financial sector, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, a large delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU), led by Deputy Chairman Abrorkhuja Turdaliev, visited the CBA for a series of meetings and presentations aimed at sharing expertise and strengthening cooperation between the two institutions.

During the visit, CBA departments presented their work and exchanged experience with their Uzbek counterparts in several key areas, including:

- Cash circulation and currency management: forecasting demand for cash, managing cash reserves, overseeing the production of banknotes and coins, and combating currency counterfeiting.

-Banking supervision: organizing and automating supervisory processes, applying risk-based supervision, collecting and analyzing regulatory reports, and exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in supervisory activities.

-Information systems and cybersecurity: the operation of the Financial Sector Computer Incident Response Centre (FinCERT), detecting and responding to cyber incidents, combating digital financial fraud through antifraud measures, and developing and securely deploying AI technologies while managing associated risks.

-Information infrastructure: centrally managing server and network infrastructure, maintaining business continuity and ensuring the resilience of data centers.

-Artificial intelligence: the CBA's experience in implementing AI solutions, including approaches to selecting practical AI use cases, plans to expand computing capacity through graphics processing unit (GPU) resources, and challenges encountered in deploying these technologies.

The delegation also met with CBA Deputy Governor Gular Pashayeva and Executive Director Rashad Mammadov. Discussions focused on the importance of expanding cooperation and further strengthening ties between the Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.