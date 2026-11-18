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The second high-level meeting of the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action has taken place in Antalya as part of COP31, Report informs.

The event was jointly organized by Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, along with COP30 Presidency representative Alice Amorim, delivered speeches at the opening of the meeting titled "From Dialogue to Global Action: Applying a Water Lens Across the COP31 Agenda."

The meeting participants discussed the integration of water resources into the climate agenda and international cooperation in this field.

Participants emphasized the importance of water resources for climate resilience, food security, agriculture, biodiversity, healthcare, cities, and infrastructure, and discussed opportunities for cooperation and financing in these areas.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation on shared water basins, using the Caspian Sea as an example, and enhancing the resilience of inland water basins to climate change.