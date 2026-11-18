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Armenian boxer Ishkhan Hovsepyan, the opponent of Azerbaijani representative Sabuhi Alizada, has been disqualified at the U-23 European Boxing Championships being held in Poreč, Croatia, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

According to the federation, Alizada (+90 kg) defeated Hovsepyan in the Round of 16.

The Armenian boxer was disqualified from the competition after receiving three warnings.

Alizada will face Kiril Georgiev of Bulgaria, who received a bye in the opening round, in the quarter-finals.

The bout is scheduled to take place on November 20.

A total of 276 athletes from 39 countries are competing in the U-23 European Championships.