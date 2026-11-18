Four forces in Armenia can be identified as opposing peace, according to Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), Report informs.

Speaking at the conference titled Peace and Security: The South Caucasus in the Context of New Geopolitical Realities, held at Baku Slavic University, Shafiyev named the Armenian opposition, the church, and the diaspora among those forces.

"Two of these three forces are linked to Russia. Russia itself acts as a fourth force that does not want peace. Russia is our neighbor and we have good relations with it. But the reality is that there are forces within Russia that do not want peace with Armenia to be achieved and do not want changes to Armenia's Constitution. These forces are themselves an interesting subject for research and analysis. Thus, we are talking about four forces: the church, the opposition, the diaspora, and Russia. Therefore, we are dealing directly with these issues," he said.