The establishment of Garabagh University in the liberated territories is an indication of the reconstruction efforts carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period and of the importance it places on education within this process. This step also conveys an important message to the world, said Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University, Report informs.

Speaking at the conference titled Peace and Security: The South Caucasus in the Context of New Geopolitical Realities, held at Baku Slavic University, Bayramov noted that the activities being carried out in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur in the post-conflict period are among the clearest examples of this in the context of the national security concept.

"Everyone has witnessed how successfully the Great Return Program has been implemented within a short period of time. Today, the rapid and high-quality work being carried out in both the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as the systematic measures being implemented, are a clear demonstration of our country's commitment to peace and the importance it attaches to long-term security. We believe that the activities carried out during the post-conflict period present a unique example and experience for the world," he said.