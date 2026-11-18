Military cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of joint exercises and the defense industry, is being strengthened on the basis of mutual trust, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, Report informs via TRT Haber.

"Within this framework, we are strengthening our military cooperation with our brotherly Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual trust, primarily in joint exercises and the defense industry. At the same time, we are closely following the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and believe that lasting peace will contribute to stability, transportation and trade links, and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus," the minister said.