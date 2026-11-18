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A consortium consisting of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), BP and Israel's NewMed Energy has completed seismic surveys in contract area I-6 in Israel's exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea, Report informs referring to NewMed Energy.

Two-dimensional and three-dimensional (2D and 3D) seismic surveys were completed in November at the contract blocks of Zone I in Israel's exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea, reads the statement.

Specifically, comprehensive 2D and 3D seismic exploration was conducted in the areas covered by the Zone I licenses (in the vicinity of blocks 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 11). The work commenced in early October 2026, while the project operator (SOCAR) signed the contract with an international contractor to carry out the surveys in July 2026.

The consortium members approved a total budget of approximately $25 million (100% of the project) for conducting these seismic surveys, with NewMed Energy's share amounting to around $8.3 million.

Processing of the collected data is currently underway, and the final results of the surveys are expected in 2027.

In October 2023, the consortium of SOCAR, BP, and NewMed Energy won a tender held by Israel's Ministry of Energy to obtain exploration licenses in Zone I-6, located near the major Leviathan gas field. The official license award ceremony took place on March 17, 2025.

This project marked the debut for both SOCAR and BP in Israel's gas sector.

Equity participation in the consortium is distributed as follows: SOCAR (project operator) holds 33.34%, while BP and NewMed Energy each hold 33.33%.