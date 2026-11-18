Members of Albanian-Udi Christian community visit Amaras Monastery in Azerbaijan
Religion
- 18 November, 2026
- 12:52
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Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community have visited the 4th-century Amaras monastery complex in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district.
According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, representatives of the community performed religious rites at the monastery, lit candles, and prayed for peace and tranquility in Azerbaijan and around the world.
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Members of Albanian-Udi Christian community visit Amaras Monastery in AzerbaijanReligion