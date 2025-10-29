Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to mutually recognize insurance rights of each other's citizens

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to mutually recognize insurance rights of each other's citizens

    Turkish citizens with travel insurance will be able to use their policies digitally in Azerbaijani hospitals, said Ozgur Obali, Secretary General of the Turkish Insurance Association, Report informs.

    "In this case, a Turkish citizen will receive medical services in Azerbaijan as if they were insured locally. Likewise, Azerbaijani citizens will enjoy the same benefits when visiting Türkiye. Currently, foreign nationals pay out-of-pocket for accident-related expenses and can only claim reimbursement after returning home. This new approach will allow immediate access to services," Obali explained.

    He noted that two key steps are essential for the integration: data exchange and regulatory harmonization. "Once these conditions are met, citizen satisfaction will increase significantly," he added.

    Obalı said that Azerbaijan has almost completed its electronic document workflow. "Following passport-free ID transitions, substantial progress has been made in integrating the e-gov systems of both countries. Insurance can become a vital part of this integration. Recognition of insurance services between Azerbaijan and Turkey could lay the foundation for a unified insurance ecosystem among Turkic states," he noted.

    For nearly a year, Azerbaijan and Türkiye have been working on integrating their government portals (e-gov). This initiative covers document circulation, citizen access to state services via ID cards, and more, enabling Azerbaijani citizens to use services in Türkiye and Turkish citizens to do so in Azerbaijan more conveniently.

    Ozgur Obali Azerbaijan Turkiye travel insurance
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə bir-birinin vətəndaşlarının sığorta hüququnu qarşılıqlı tanıyacaq - EKSKLÜZİV
    Туристы из Азербайджана и Турции будут получать бесплатное лечение по страховке - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    17:17
    Photo

    Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    17:10

    Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight months

    Energy
    17:08

    Lithuania closes border with Belarus

    Other countries
    17:00

    Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticals

    Business
    16:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areas

    Business
    16:52
    Photo

    Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    16:50

    SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. Petersburg

    Energy
    16:50
    Photo

    Natalia Petkevich familiarizes herself with conditions created for IDPs in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    Karabakh
    All News Feed