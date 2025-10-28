Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan to implement projects to improve insurance systems

    28 October, 2025
    • 15:26
    Azerbaijan to implement projects to improve insurance systems

    Azerbaijan is set to implement projects to improve both voluntary and compulsory types of insurance, Panah Bannayev, Director of the Insurance Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at the Turkic States InsurTech Summit 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan's insurance sector is realizing its potential. Projects will be carried out to improve both voluntary and compulsory insurance systems, expand sales channels, enhance the agricultural insurance system, and support digitalization," Bannayev noted.

    Azərbaycan sığorta növlərini təkmilləşdirmək üçün layihələr həyata keçirəcək
    В Азербайджане будут реализованы проекты по совершенствованию видов страхования

