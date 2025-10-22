Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 16:18
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan spent 3.06 billion manats ($1.8 billion) from the state budget for education, according to the Ministry of Finance.
This figure is 124.1 million manats ($73 million), or 4.2%, higher than the same period last year.
During the reporting period, 61.9% of the planned yearly education budget was executed.
