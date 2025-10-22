Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:18
    Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan spent 3.06 billion manats ($1.8 billion) from the state budget for education, according to the Ministry of Finance.

    This figure is 124.1 million manats ($73 million), or 4.2%, higher than the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, 61.9% of the planned yearly education budget was executed.

    Azərbaycan təhsil xərclərini 4 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на образование на 4,2%

