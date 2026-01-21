Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 11:30
    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 123,319 vehicles of various types worth a total of $2.4 billion, which represents an increase of 34.3% in volume and 29.4% in value compared with the same period of 2024, according to the State Customs Committee, Report informs.

    Over the year, imports of motor vehicles designed to transport 10 or more people rose 2.2 times to 877 units, with a total value of $102.2 million, reflecting growing demand in the commercial and public transport segments.

    At the same time, imports of passenger cars and other motor vehicles mainly intended for passenger transportation increased by 38.1% to 113,840 units, with their total value reaching $2.1 billion.

    Of the total vehicles imported, 56,794 units worth $1.1 billion were equipped with hybrid engines, while 2,028 vehicles valued at $62.5 million were powered by electric engines, highlighting the rising share of environmentally friendly vehicles in Azerbaijan's automobile market.

    Azerbaijan State Customs Committee vehicles Azerbaijan's automobile market
