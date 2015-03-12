 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for share capital revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for share capital in 01/01/2015

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for share capital as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for share capital are below:

    NoBanksShare capital (thousand manats)
    1International Bank of Azerbaijan590 192,32
    2PASHA Bank332 959,76
    3Xalq Bank197 125,29
    4KapitalBank185 850,00
    5ExpressBank122 443,55
    6SilkwayBank99 167,58
    7AccessBank85 000,00
    8Bank Technique75 100,00
    9Unibank70 565,23
    10AFB Bank70 393,46

