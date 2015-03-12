Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for share capital revealed

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for share capital as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for share capital are below:
|No
|Banks
|Share capital (thousand manats)
|1
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|590 192,32
|2
|PASHA Bank
|332 959,76
|3
|Xalq Bank
|197 125,29
|4
|KapitalBank
|185 850,00
|5
|ExpressBank
|122 443,55
|6
|SilkwayBank
|99 167,58
|7
|AccessBank
|85 000,00
|8
|Bank Technique
|75 100,00
|9
|Unibank
|70 565,23
|10
|AFB Bank
|70 393,46
