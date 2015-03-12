Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for share capital revealed

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for share capital as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for share capital are below:

No Banks Share capital (thousand manats) 1 International Bank of Azerbaijan 590 192,32 2 PASHA Bank 332 959,76 3 Xalq Bank 197 125,29 4 KapitalBank 185 850,00 5 ExpressBank 122 443,55 6 SilkwayBank 99 167,58 7 AccessBank 85 000,00 8 Bank Technique 75 100,00 9 Unibank 70 565,23 10 AFB Bank 70 393,46

