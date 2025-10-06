Azerbaijan's state budget surplus up by almost 75%
Finance
- 06 October, 2025
- 12:12
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues exceeded 29.142 billion manats, while expenditures were just over 24.668 billion manats.
Report informs with reference to the Ministry of Finance that these figures represent a 5.1% increase and a 2% decrease respectively compared to the same period last year.
Budget revenues were executed at 2.4% above the forecast.
As a final result, a budget surplus of 4.474 billion manats was generated in nine months. This is 74.6% more year-on-year.
($1 = 1.7 AZN on October 6)
Latest News
13:02
74 anti-tank mines cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over past weekIncident
12:44
Paris stock market sinks after new PM resignsFinance
12:37
Pakistan gets approval to begin meat exports to AzerbaijanBusiness
12:25
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in GabalaForeign policy
12:23
President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in GabalaForeign policy
12:17
Hamas holding talks with Egypt, Qatar before Sharm El-Sheikh meetingsOther countries
12:12
Azerbaijan's state budget surplus up by almost 75%Finance
12:05
Macron approves Lecornu's resignationOther countries
11:41