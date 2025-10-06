Azerbaijan's state budget surplus up by almost 75%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues exceeded 29.142 billion manats, while expenditures were just over 24.668 billion manats.

Report informs with reference to the Ministry of Finance that these figures represent a 5.1% increase and a 2% decrease respectively compared to the same period last year.

Budget revenues were executed at 2.4% above the forecast.

As a final result, a budget surplus of 4.474 billion manats was generated in nine months. This is 74.6% more year-on-year.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on October 6)