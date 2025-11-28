Azerbaijan's non-life insurance premiums rise nearly 9% in ten months

Azerbaijan collected 545.27 million manats in non-life insurance premiums in January–October of this year, an 8.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Non-life insurance payouts reached 225.73 million manats, up 4.7% year-on-year.

This means that for every 100 manats of premiums collected in the non-life insurance market, 41.4 manats was paid back to customers - slightly lower than the 43 manats recorded a year earlier.

Overall, the country's 16 insurance companies collected 1.26 billion manats in total premiums during the ten-month period, marking a 12.9% increase from last year. Total payouts amounted to 772.6 million manats, up 24.2% annually.

Across the entire insurance market, insurers paid out 61.5 manats for every 100 manats of premiums collected - compared to 56 manats during the same period last year.

1 manat=$0.59 as of November 28, 2025 (according to the exchange rates by the CBA)