    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees 4.3% GDP growth in nine months of 2025

    Finance
    15 October, 2025
    • 17:17
    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees 4.3% GDP growth in nine months of 2025

    The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic produced nearly 1.2 billion manats ($705.9 million) worth of gross domestic product (GDP) from January through September 2025, according to the region's Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This marks a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Additionally, per capita GDP in the autonomous republic rose by 3.8% year-on-year, reaching 2,544 manats ($1,500).

    Naxçıvan iqtisadiyyatı 4 %-dən çox böyüyüb
    Экономика Нахчывана выросла более чем на 4 %

