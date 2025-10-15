Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees 4.3% GDP growth in nine months of 2025
Finance
- 15 October, 2025
- 17:17
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic produced nearly 1.2 billion manats ($705.9 million) worth of gross domestic product (GDP) from January through September 2025, according to the region's Statistical Committee, Report informs.
This marks a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year.
Additionally, per capita GDP in the autonomous republic rose by 3.8% year-on-year, reaching 2,544 manats ($1,500).
