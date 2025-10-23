Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:17
In 2026, the expenditures of Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF) are projected to be slightly over 2.621 billion manats, which is 10.9% less compared to 2025, Report informs.
According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, 1.98 billion manats of the expenditures will be covered by MHIF's revenues (a 23.2% decrease), while 645.5 million manats will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 74.5% increase).
Meanwhile, in 2026, 900 million manats, or 2.2% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures, will be allocated to the MHIF-36.5% less than the approved forecast for 2025.
(1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 23)
Latest News
16:01
Photo
SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovationEnergy
15:59
Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiersOther countries
15:50
Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026Infrastructure
15:49
Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic bankingFinance
15:42
Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%Finance
15:25
Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026Education and science
15:24
Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasmKarabakh
15:17
Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%Finance
15:12