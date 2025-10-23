Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    In 2026, the expenditures of Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF) are projected to be slightly over 2.621 billion manats, which is 10.9% less compared to 2025, Report informs.

    According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, 1.98 billion manats of the expenditures will be covered by MHIF's revenues (a 23.2% decrease), while 645.5 million manats will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 74.5% increase).

    Meanwhile, in 2026, 900 million manats, or 2.2% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures, will be allocated to the MHIF-36.5% less than the approved forecast for 2025.

    (1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 23)

    Azerbaijan Budget package Mandatory Health Insurance Fund
    İcbari Tibbi Sığorta Fondunun büdcəsi 11 % azaldıla bilər
    Бюджет Фонда ОМС может сократиться на 11%

