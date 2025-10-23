Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%

In 2026, the expenditures of Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF) are projected to be slightly over 2.621 billion manats, which is 10.9% less compared to 2025, Report informs.

According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, 1.98 billion manats of the expenditures will be covered by MHIF's revenues (a 23.2% decrease), while 645.5 million manats will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 74.5% increase).

Meanwhile, in 2026, 900 million manats, or 2.2% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures, will be allocated to the MHIF-36.5% less than the approved forecast for 2025.

(1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 23)