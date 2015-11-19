Azerbaijan's insurance market grew by 7%

Baku.19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, volume of insurance premiums of 27 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 378.9 mln AZN, which is more by 6.5% in comparison with the same period of 2014.

Report was told by Orkhan Bayramov, Head of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

During 10 months, total insurance payments amounted to 140 mln AZN, which is 6.6% more compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, 37 AZN of insurance payments accounted for each 100 AZN insurance premiums.

This figure amounted to 36.9 AZN for January-October 2014.