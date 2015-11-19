 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's insurance market grew by 7%

    Insurance payments increased adequately

    Baku.19 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, volume of insurance premiums of 27 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 378.9 mln AZN, which is more by 6.5% in comparison with the same period of 2014.

    Report was told by Orkhan Bayramov, Head of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

    During 10 months, total insurance payments amounted to 140 mln AZN, which is 6.6% more compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, 37 AZN of insurance payments accounted for each 100 AZN insurance premiums.

    This figure amounted to 36.9 AZN for January-October 2014.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi