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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's imports of Georgian domestically produced goods rise 14.2%

    Finance
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan's imports of Georgian domestically produced goods rise 14.2%

    In January-August this year, Azerbaijan imported $124.24 million worth of locally produced goods from Georgia, up 14.2% compared with the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    Supplies to Azerbaijan accounted for 3.8% of the neighboring country's exports of locally produced goods.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $3.286 billion worth of locally produced goods, up 63.5% year-on-year.

    Georgia's main partners in exports of locally produced goods were China ($529.103 million, three times more), Russia ($468.324 million, up 4%), Türkiye ($297.312 million, up 60.2%), Bulgaria ($162.734 million, up 10%), Armenia ($143.499 million, up 22.5%), and Togo ($136.742 million, compared with no exports in the previous year).

    Georgia's National Statistics Office Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan yerli istehsal mallarının idxalını 14 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил импорт товаров местного производства из Грузии на 14,2%

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