In January-August this year, Azerbaijan imported $124.24 million worth of locally produced goods from Georgia, up 14.2% compared with the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Supplies to Azerbaijan accounted for 3.8% of the neighboring country's exports of locally produced goods.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $3.286 billion worth of locally produced goods, up 63.5% year-on-year.

Georgia's main partners in exports of locally produced goods were China ($529.103 million, three times more), Russia ($468.324 million, up 4%), Türkiye ($297.312 million, up 60.2%), Bulgaria ($162.734 million, up 10%), Armenia ($143.499 million, up 22.5%), and Togo ($136.742 million, compared with no exports in the previous year).