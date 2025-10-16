Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry discloses its medium-term budget framework for 2026-2029

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has published its Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, Report informs referring to the ministry's website.

The document was prepared in accordance with the "Procedure for Preparing the Medium-Term Budget Framework," approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 24, 2018.

The publication reflects the main directions and objectives of budget policy, the macro-fiscal framework, an analysis of fiscal risks and mitigation measures, National Expenditure Priorities, the Medium-Term Resource Envelope, and revenue and expenditure forecasts for the consolidated and state budgets.

The document also provides information on the distribution of funds allocated from the state budget for the next medium-term period across programs for sectors involved in the reforms to transition to a program-based and results-based budgeting mechanism.