Azerbaijan's external public debt falls below $5B

As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's external public debt was estimated at $4.9 billion, said Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Public Debt and Financial Obligations Management, according to Report.

He noted that one of the key areas of the medium- and long-term public debt management strategy is the gradual reduction of external debt while simultaneously developing the domestic securities market.

"Since 2018, external public debt has decreased from $8.9 billion to $4.9 billion, a decrease of $4 billion. This includes bonds traded on international financial markets (approximately 28% of the debt), as well as loans raised through cooperation with international financial institutions," Mursagulov said.

As of July 1, 2025, the country's external debt stood at $5.01 billion.