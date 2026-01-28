Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's defense, national security spending up by 23% in 2025

    28 January, 2026
    Defense and national security expenditures in Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget were executed at 96.1%, amounting to 8.068 billion manats, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

    This represents an increase of 22.9%, or 1.506 billion manats, compared to 2024.

    In the reporting year, defense and national security expenditures accounted for 20.9% of actual state budget expenditures.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

