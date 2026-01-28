Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's consolidated budget surplus reaches almost $2B

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues exceeded 47.955 billion manats (just over $28.2 billion), while expenditures stood at approximately 44.652 billion manats (nearly $26.3 billion), Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry, revenues were almost the same compared to 2024, while expenditures rose by 4.2%.

    As a result, last year's budget recorded a surplus of just over 3.303 billion manats (just over $1.94 billion) - 35% lower than the previous year.

    Within the consolidated budget, the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population recorded revenues of approximately 8.09 billion manats and expenditures of roughly 7.52 billion manats.

    Also, the Unemployment Insurance Fund had revenues of 242.3 million manats and expenditures of 213.3 million manats, and the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund recorded revenues of 2.06 billion manats and expenditures of approximately 2.42 billion manats.

    Moreover, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reported revenues of almost 17.17 billion manats and expenditures of nearly 14.59 billion manats.

    During the reporting period, the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan recorded revenues of 451 million manats and expenditures of 445.6 million manats.

    (1 USD = 1.70 AZN)

    Azərbaycanın icmal büdcəsinin profisiti 3 milyard manatı ötüb
    Профицит сводного бюджета Азербайджана снизился на 35%

