    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 08:44
    Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues may exceed 50B manats

    In 2026, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues are projected at approximately 45 billion manats, assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel (baseline scenario), according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    According to the document, with an average oil price of $75 per barrel (optimistic scenario), consolidated budget revenues will amount to 46.9 billion manats, while with an average oil price of $55 per barrel (pessimistic scenario), they will amount to 43.1 billion manats.

    In 2029, consolidated budget revenues, depending on the above-mentioned oil prices, are projected at 50.4 billion manats (baseline scenario), 53.7 billion manats (optimistic scenario), and 48.3 billion manats (pessimistic scenario).

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan consolidated budget revenues oil prices
    Azərbaycanın icmal büdcəsinin gəlirləri yaxın 4 ildə 50 milyard manatı keçə bilər
    Доходы консолидированного бюджета Азербайджана могут превысить 50 млрд манатов

