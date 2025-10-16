Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues may exceed 50B manats

In 2026, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues are projected at approximately 45 billion manats, assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel (baseline scenario), according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

According to the document, with an average oil price of $75 per barrel (optimistic scenario), consolidated budget revenues will amount to 46.9 billion manats, while with an average oil price of $55 per barrel (pessimistic scenario), they will amount to 43.1 billion manats.

In 2029, consolidated budget revenues, depending on the above-mentioned oil prices, are projected at 50.4 billion manats (baseline scenario), 53.7 billion manats (optimistic scenario), and 48.3 billion manats (pessimistic scenario).

($1=1.7 manats)