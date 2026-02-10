Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau developing Incident Map

    Finance
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:47
    Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau developing Incident Map

    The Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) is working on a new project called the Incident Map, the Bureau's Executive Director Vusal Masiyev said at a conference, Report informs.

    According to Masiyev, the project has been discussed multiple times in cooperation with the Central Bank:

    "We have a project, together with the Central Bank, to prepare a nationwide map of incidents. This will be particularly interesting for insurance companies. We also plan to share the project with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The goal is to process the collected data and turn it into a useful analytical resource for the insurance sector and state institutions."

    Masiyev added that the implementation of the project could help reduce the number of incidents and minimize damage to citizens' property and health:

    "Our main goal is to ensure that citizens suffer less harm, while the number of risky incidents decreases."

    Compulsory Insurance Bureau Azerbaijan Vusal Mesiyev
