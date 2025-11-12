Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts notes lack of investment details in social fund budget

    12 November, 2025
    Information on the investment of the State Social Protection Fund's (SSPF) free assets under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has not been reflected in the draft law on the Fund's 2026 budget, Report informs, citing the Chamber of Accounts.

    According to the document, the absence of these indicators from the budget papers distorts the accurate reflection of the consolidated budget's revenue and expenditure parameters.

    The chamber attributed the issue to the incomplete formation of relevant legal regulations.

    It recalled that the procedure for investing SSPF's free assets was approved by a presidential decree on April 17, 2023. However, the Chamber of Accounts noted that existing legal acts do not yet fully define how income and expenditures from investment activities should be included in budget documents.

    The chamber believes that legal clarification of this matter would enhance budget transparency and improve the accuracy of consolidated fiscal indicators.

