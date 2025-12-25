Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals dates for reviewing monetary policy next year

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:44
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals dates for reviewing monetary policy next year

    In 2026, as in 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times, Report informs referring to the financial regulator.

    The CBA's monetary policy decisions next year will be announced to the public on February 4, April 2, May 6, June 24, August 5, September 23, November 4, and December 23.

    In February, May, August, and November, the decisions will be announced at a press conference by Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov, and meetings with experts will also be held on these days.

    The decisions will enter into force on the next business day after their announcement.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan monetary policy Taleh Kazimov
    AMB-nin gələn il pul siyasətini nəzərdən keçirəcəyi tarixlər açıqlanıb
    В Центробанке Азербайджана назвали даты рассмотрения денежной политики в следующем году

    Latest News

    09:59

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    09:42
    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
    09:38

    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025

    Finance
    09:12

    PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

    Region
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed