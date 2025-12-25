Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals dates for reviewing monetary policy next year

In 2026, as in 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times, Report informs referring to the financial regulator.

The CBA's monetary policy decisions next year will be announced to the public on February 4, April 2, May 6, June 24, August 5, September 23, November 4, and December 23.

In February, May, August, and November, the decisions will be announced at a press conference by Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov, and meetings with experts will also be held on these days.

The decisions will enter into force on the next business day after their announcement.