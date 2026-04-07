Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Georgian National Bank share expertise

    Finance
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 13:13
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Georgian National Bank share expertise

    The central banks of Azerbaijan and Georgia have engaged in an exchange of expertise, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    A delegation from the National Bank of Georgia visited the CBA on a working trip for this purpose.

    During the meetings, both sides discussed practices related to financial stability functions, the development of macroprudential policy frameworks, and the assessment of financial stability in households, the non‑financial sector, and the real estate market.

    The discussions also covered stress‑testing frameworks, including climate stress tests addressing physical and transition risks.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) National Bank of Georgia
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan mərkəzi bankları təcrübə mübadiləsi aparıb
    Центробанки Азербайджана и Грузии обменялись опытом в сфере финансовой стабильности

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