Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Georgian National Bank share expertise
Finance
- 07 April, 2026
- 13:13
The central banks of Azerbaijan and Georgia have engaged in an exchange of expertise, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
A delegation from the National Bank of Georgia visited the CBA on a working trip for this purpose.
During the meetings, both sides discussed practices related to financial stability functions, the development of macroprudential policy frameworks, and the assessment of financial stability in households, the non‑financial sector, and the real estate market.
The discussions also covered stress‑testing frameworks, including climate stress tests addressing physical and transition risks.
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