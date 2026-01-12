Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank approves new rules for managing market risks in banks

    Finance
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank approves new rules for managing market risks in banks

    The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Rules for Market Risk Management in Banks," Report informs.

    The corresponding decision was signed by Aliyar Mammadyarov, first deputy chairman of the CBA and acting governor of the bank.

    According to the document, banks are required to develop a market risk management system taking into account the nature and volume of transactions, business specifics, operating conditions, and their own risk profile. The system must be integrated into the overall risk management process and cover at least interest rate risk, currency risk, capital risk, and commodity risk.

    The development of the market risk management system and the assessment of its effectiveness are the responsibility of the credit institution's Supervisory Board.

    The system should also comply with the bank's internal policies and include requirements for market risk management policies and procedures; market risk measurement; the Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB) indicator; stress testing; and market risk monitoring and reporting.

    The rules apply to all structural divisions of banks, operations within Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as subsidiaries.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Aliyar Mammadov risk management
    Azərbaycan banklarında bazar risklərinin idarə edilməsi qaydası təsdiqlənib
    ЦБА утвердил новые правила управления рыночными рисками в банках

    Latest News

    13:57

    Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hub

    Other countries
    13:51

    Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risks

    Finance
    13:45

    Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levels

    Energy
    13:37

    Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025

    Region
    13:34

    ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025

    Energy
    13:25

    China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'

    Other countries
    13:22

    Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%

    Energy
    13:18

    Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025

    Energy
    13:03

    SOFAZ revenues from sale of Azerbaijan's profitable oil, gas to exceed $5B in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed