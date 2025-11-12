Azerbaijan's budget package prioritizes socioeconomic development, official says

Azerbaijan, by successfully implementing major energy and transport projects, has become a country of strategic importance for the region, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at a joint meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on youth and sports, public associations and religious organizations, and culture.

Report quotes Bashirli as saying the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories has significantly expanded the nation's economic potential and created new opportunities for development. He emphasized that the draft state budget for 2026 reflects the country's strategic goals and allocates funds to realize its economic potential.

Bashirli noted that the budget package focuses on Azerbaijan's socio-economic development priorities, improving citizens' well-being, and supporting culture, sports, and civic engagement.

He added that the budget maintains a socially oriented policy, giving special attention to human resource development, particularly youth, and public initiatives. The goal, he said, is for economic growth to have a greater positive impact on citizens' lives, while investments generate new opportunities in the real sector and contribute to overall social progress.