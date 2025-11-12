Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan's budget package prioritizes socioeconomic development, official says

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan's budget package prioritizes socioeconomic development, official says

    Azerbaijan, by successfully implementing major energy and transport projects, has become a country of strategic importance for the region, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at a joint meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on youth and sports, public associations and religious organizations, and culture.

    Report quotes Bashirli as saying the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories has significantly expanded the nation's economic potential and created new opportunities for development. He emphasized that the draft state budget for 2026 reflects the country's strategic goals and allocates funds to realize its economic potential.

    Bashirli noted that the budget package focuses on Azerbaijan's socio-economic development priorities, improving citizens' well-being, and supporting culture, sports, and civic engagement.

    He added that the budget maintains a socially oriented policy, giving special attention to human resource development, particularly youth, and public initiatives. The goal, he said, is for economic growth to have a greater positive impact on citizens' lives, while investments generate new opportunities in the real sector and contribute to overall social progress.

    Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli transport projects Budget package
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Büdcə siyasətində sosial yönümlülük və vətəndaş rifahı prioritet olaraq qalır"
    Самед Баширли: В бюджетной политике сохраняется принцип социальной направленности

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev receives new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of executive authorities

    Domestic policy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    14:23

    Kyrgyzstan preparing new program for SME development until 2030

    Finance
    14:18

    Black box of crashed Turkish Air Force cargo plane found

    Region
    14:15

    Azerbaijan continues filming five movies on Patriotic War

    Milli Majlis
    14:03
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese company

    Other
    13:52

    Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash found

    Region
    13:41

    Pashinyan comments on why Armenia was previously denied arms sales

    Region
    13:31

    Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK

    Other countries
    All News Feed