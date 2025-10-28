Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Finance
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 10:38
    Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine months

    In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector recorded a net profit of 910.7 million manats, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the nine months, banks' operating income amounted to 5.0456 billion manats, up 22.9% year-on-year. Operating expenses reached 3.6287 billion manats, marking a 29.6% increase. Allocations to special reserves totaled 291.8 million manats, slightly higher-by 0.8%-than a year earlier.

    Unexpected income dropped significantly to 0.2 million manats, which is 23 times less than last year"s figure, while profit tax payments rose by 12.5%, reaching 214.5 million manats.

    For reference, 1 Azerbaijani manat ≈ $0.59 as of October 28.

    Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun xalis mənfəəti 10 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Чистая прибыль банковского сектора Азербайджана выросла почти на 10%

