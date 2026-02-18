Azerbaijan's non‑oil, gas exports to Central Asian countries up over 5%

In 2025, the total value of Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas exports to Central Asian countries increased by more than 5% compared to 2024, according to Nijat Hajizada, Head of Department at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Report informs.

Speaking at the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" in Baku, Hajizada noted that the steady growth dynamics in trade and investment with Central Asian countries have strengthened economic integration in the region:

"This shows that Azerbaijan's role in the regional economic cooperation system is increasing. Last year, Azerbaijan's total trade turnover with Central Asian countries grew by 53%, reaching $1.8 billion. The main share consisted of imports from Central Asia, while Azerbaijani products were mainly exported to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

The official emphasized that in the first nine months of 2025, direct investments from Central Asian countries into Azerbaijan's economy increased compared to the previous year:

"Particularly, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan accounted for the largest share. Their total investments in Azerbaijan rose 2.6 times year‑on‑year, reaching $30.2 million. During the same period, Azerbaijan invested $41.7 million directly into Central Asian countries."