Baku to host International Finance & Banking Summit

Baku will host the International Finance & Banking Summit 2026 on June 9–10, Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the event will be organized with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and other partner institutions.

The main theme of the conference is Innovation, Security, and Partnership for the Future of Finance.

The summit is designed as a high‑level platform aimed at accelerating the region's integration into the global financial system. Its agenda is aligned with the global banking and financial trends expected in 2026. Key objectives include strengthening regional cooperation (aligning regulations, coordinating payment systems, and reinforcing correspondent banking relations) and showcasing opportunities for international partnerships.

Overall, the conference will bring together financial leaders from regional countries, international experts, and companies offering innovative solutions, with the goal of shaping a shared vision for a more integrated, sustainable, and globally connected financial space.