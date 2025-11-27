Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan's banking sector assets revealed

    Finance
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 12:39
    Azerbaijan's banking sector assets revealed

    As of November 1 of this year, the assets of the Azerbaijani banking sector amounted to 56.341 billion manats, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    This is a 13.4% increase compared to November 1 of last year.

    Of the total assets, 27.652 billion manats are net loans issued to customers. Over the past year, the sector's loan portfolio increased by 8.4%, but the share of loans in the asset structure decreased from 51.3% to 49.1%.

    Bank liabilities increased by 13.7% to 49.182 billion manats. The deposit portfolio reached 36.62 billion manats, an increase of 4.9%. Of this, 15.549 billion manats are deposits from individuals, and 20.513 billion manats are deposits from legal entities. Over the year, household deposits in banks increased by 11.3%, while corporate deposits increased by 0.5%.

    Bank debt to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreased by 89.6 times during this period, amounting to only 500,000 manats.

    Bank sector balance sheet capital increased by 11.1%, reaching 7.159 billion manats.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan banking sector assets
    Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun aktivləri 13 %-dən çox artıb
    Активы банковского сектора Азербайджана превысили 56 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    13:33

    Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman

    Business
    13:11

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    Region
    13:09

    Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical products

    Business
    13:07

    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Tourism
    12:58
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Foreign policy
    12:49

    Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projects

    Business
    12:47
    Photo

    4th meeting of Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission underway in Baku

    Business
    All News Feed