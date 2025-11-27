Azerbaijan's banking sector assets revealed

As of November 1 of this year, the assets of the Azerbaijani banking sector amounted to 56.341 billion manats, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This is a 13.4% increase compared to November 1 of last year.

Of the total assets, 27.652 billion manats are net loans issued to customers. Over the past year, the sector's loan portfolio increased by 8.4%, but the share of loans in the asset structure decreased from 51.3% to 49.1%.

Bank liabilities increased by 13.7% to 49.182 billion manats. The deposit portfolio reached 36.62 billion manats, an increase of 4.9%. Of this, 15.549 billion manats are deposits from individuals, and 20.513 billion manats are deposits from legal entities. Over the year, household deposits in banks increased by 11.3%, while corporate deposits increased by 0.5%.

Bank debt to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreased by 89.6 times during this period, amounting to only 500,000 manats.

Bank sector balance sheet capital increased by 11.1%, reaching 7.159 billion manats.

($1=1.7 manats)