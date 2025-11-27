Azerbaijan records nearly 14% YoY increase in troubled loans

As of November 1, 2025, overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 544.8 million manats (just under $320.5 million), marking an increase of 3.2% month-on month, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

In the specified period, the value of troubled loans in the country surged by 21.3% compared to early 2025 and grew by 13.55% year-on-year (YoY).

By the end of October, the share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio remained at 1.7%, unchanged from the end of September 2025 and October 2024. However, this figure stood at 1.5% at the end of December 2024.