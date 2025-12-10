Azerbaijan records $393M surplus in foreign currency transactions

Azerbaijan has witnessed a significant surplus in its foreign currency market during January-Novembe of this year, with cash purchases of foreign currency exceeding sales by $393 million, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the data, the overall situation in the currency market remains stable as supply has consistently outpaced demand throughout the current year.

"The level of dollarization of resident individuals' deposits has decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the past 12 months, falling to 29% in November, which indicates optimistic expectations regarding the exchange rate," the CBA stated. "Under these conditions, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by 4.3% during the first 11 months of 2025, reaching $11.4 billion."