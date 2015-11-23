Azerbaijan prepares proposals for calculation of tariffs rates on life insurance

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Committee on Life Insurance of Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) was held.

Report informs referring to the ASA, at the meeting held discussions on a new procedure for calculation of the total capital of life insurance companies and tariffs in the sphere of life insurance, the decision to prepare proposals on both issues and submit them to the Committee at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by PASHA Heyat's deputy chairman of board Niyaz Ismayilov, actuaries of insurance companies Ateshgah Heyat, Pasha Heyat and Gala Heyat, the persons responsible for financial matters.