    Azerbaijan posts 12.6% decline in mandatory insurance premiums in January

    Finance
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 11:23
    Azerbaijan posts 12.6% decline in mandatory insurance premiums in January

    In January this year, 20.15 million manats ($11.85 million) in insurance premiums were collected in Azerbaijan through mandatory insurance lines, 12.6% less than in the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    During the reporting period, payouts for mandatory insurance amounted to 11.75 million manats ($6.91 million), which is 16.3% higher compared to a year earlier.

    Thus, in January, insurers paid out 58.3 manats ($34.3) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected in the mandatory insurance market. A year ago, this figure stood at 43.8 manats ($25.8).

    In January, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected a total of 156.6 million manats ($92.12 million) in premiums, which is 4.3% less compared to the same period last year.

    The amount of payouts made by insurance companies during the reporting period totaled 62 million manats ($36.5 million), marking a 30.2% year-on-year increase.

    In January, insurers paid out 39.6 manats ($23.3) for every 100 manats ($58.8) collected in premiums across the insurance market. In the previous year, this indicator was 29.1 manats ($17.1).

    Azerbaijan Central Bank of Azerbaijan mandatory insurance premiums
    Azərbaycanda icbari sığorta bazarı üzrə ödənişlər 16 %-dən çox artıb
    Выплаты на рынке обязательного страхования в Азербайджане выросли на 16,3%

