    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed opportunities to expand their partnership, Report informs referring to the CBA.

    CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov received a delegation led by IFC Director for the Western Balkans and South Caucasus, Wiebke Schloemer.

    During the meeting, they exchanged views on initiatives being implemented in the country with IFC support, projects implemented through public-private partnerships, and the organization's future plans to promote Azerbaijan's economic resilience.

    The parties also expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation and discussed opportunities to expand the partnership.

    Azərbaycan IFC ilə tərəfdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил расширение партнерства с IFC

