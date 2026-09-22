Azerbaijan, Malaysia central banks discuss digitalizing budget processes
Finance
- 22 September, 2026
- 18:58
The central banks of Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed the digitalization of budget processes.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani side, the discussions took place during a working visit by a delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to Malaysia.
The sides exchanged views on national practices in financial reporting, internal control, budget planning and accounting.
They also discussed the application of international best practices, digitalization of budget processes, expenditure control mechanisms and improvements to internal governance.
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