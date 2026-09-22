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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Malaysia central banks discuss digitalizing budget processes

    Finance
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 18:58
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia central banks discuss digitalizing budget processes

    The central banks of Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed the digitalization of budget processes.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani side, the discussions took place during a working visit by a delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to Malaysia.

    The sides exchanged views on national practices in financial reporting, internal control, budget planning and accounting.

    They also discussed the application of international best practices, digitalization of budget processes, expenditure control mechanisms and improvements to internal governance.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) banking sector Digitalization
    Azərbaycan və Malayziya büdcə proseslərinin rəqəmsallaşdırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Малайзия обсудили цифровизацию бюджетных процессов

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