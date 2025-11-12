Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing transparency in financial reporting

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 11:27
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing transparency in financial reporting

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Kazakhstan exchanged views on key issues related to increasing transparency in financial reporting, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    The CBA held a meeting with a delegation from the National Bank of Kazakhstan within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

    The interactive meeting focused on sharing modern practices in the financial sector, particularly among central (national) banks, including regulatory innovations.

    Discussions also covered the capabilities and development of current automated banking information systems for consolidated financial reporting, the recognition and valuation of financial instruments, other assets and liabilities in line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as the implementation of new financial reporting standards.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan financial reporting Central Bank CBA National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Azərbaycan Qazaxıstanla maliyyə hesabatlılığında şəffaflığı artırmağı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсудили повышение прозрачности финансовой отчетности

    Latest News

    11:39

    Orkhan Mammadov: No small business in Azerbaijan should be left behind

    Business
    11:27

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing transparency in financial reporting

    Finance
    11:26

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee appointed to Croatia national team match

    Football
    11:18

    Cvijanović: Bosnia aims for close cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Prosecutor General: Azerbaijan takes essential measures against cyber threats

    Incident
    11:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's membership in UN Tourism Executive Council confirmed

    Tourism
    10:56

    Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 4%

    Energy
    10:47

    ADB: Lending to large companies rises in South Caucasus amid decline in SME loans

    Business
    10:31

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed