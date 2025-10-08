Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ program

    Finance
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 16:52
    Azerbaijan and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) have discussed expanding cooperation within the framework of the TCCA+ (Trade Connect Central Asia+) program, Report informs.

    The update came from Asgar Alakbarov, adviser to Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, who shared details of the meeting with Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, on social media.

    "We highly value ITFC's longstanding partnership with Azerbaijan, which supports the government's strategy for private sector development, trade growth, and export promotion," Alakbarov wrote. He added that discussions also covered potential collaboration in Islamic finance, SME support, and regional trade integration.

    The TCCA+ program, launched in 2024 in Uzbekistan, aims to strengthen regional integration among six countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    It focuses on improving product quality for greater global competitiveness, simplifying trade procedures, strengthening regional business ties, and enhancing competitiveness across the region.

    The initiative is designed to help participating nations better access and benefit from opportunities in global trade.

