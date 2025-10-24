Azerbaijan introduces portfolio-based support system for micro-entrepreneurs
Finance
- 24 October, 2025
- 18:55
Azerbaijan has launched a new portfolio guarantee mechanism to enhance financing opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs, Elshan Karimov, Director of the Credit Guarantee Department at the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, said, as quoted by Report.
Karimov noted that micro-entrepreneurs had previously remained outside the scope of existing credit support programs. The new portfolio guarantee system was specifically designed to address this gap.
"The mechanism provides for loans ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 manats with repayment terms from three months to three years. The interest rate on such loans should not exceed 25%. So far, around 350 entrepreneurs have already received financing," Karimov added.
Latest News
19:41
Media: Italy preparing 12th aid package for UkraineOther countries
19:26
Türkiye to host International Transport Forum in 2027–2028Infrastructure
19:08
Photo
ANAMA сhairman holds talks in Tokyo on expanding cooperation in mine actionForeign policy
18:55
Azerbaijan introduces portfolio-based support system for micro-entrepreneursFinance
18:42
Hakan Fidan receives TURKPA Secretary General in AnkaraForeign policy
18:36
Czech Transport Ministry: Digital transformation of transport no longer a choice but a necessityInfrastructure
18:24
Photo
Emin Huseynov discusses cooperation prospects with US diplomatForeign policy
18:07
Azerbaijan approves memorandum on statistical cooperation with TajikistanForeign policy
17:59