ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025

Since the start of production, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea and the Shah Deniz fields have produced nearly 670.3 million tons of oil, including condensate, as of January 1 this year, according to operational data released by the Ministry of Energy for 2025, Report informs.

During the same period, a total of 508.6 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from these fields.

Specifically, the ACG block has yielded 617.8 million tons of oil and 243.9 billion cubic meters of gas, while Shah Deniz has produced nearly 52.5 million tons of condensate and 264.7 billion cubic meters of gas.

By January 1, 668.3 million tons of oil and 191.2 billion cubic meters of gas from these fields had been transported for export.

ACG is Azerbaijan's largest oil field block. The first production-sharing agreement for the development of the block was signed on September 20, 1994. A new agreement on joint development and production-sharing was signed on September 14, 2017, which allows the fields to be operated until the end of 2049.