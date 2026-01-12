Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced a total of 27.7 million tons of oil and condensate, according to operational information from the Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

    Of this total, 16.2 million tons of oil were extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields.

    From the Shah Deniz field, 3.8 million tons of condensate were produced.

    During the same period, 600,000 tons of gas condensate were produced at the Absheron field.

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 7.1 million tons of oil and condensate in 2025.

    According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, oil and condensate production in 2024 totaled 29.06 million tons. This means that in 2025, production decreased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

