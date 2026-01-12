Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025
Energy
- 12 January, 2026
- 13:18
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced a total of 27.7 million tons of oil and condensate, according to operational information from the Ministry of Energy, Report informs.
Of this total, 16.2 million tons of oil were extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields.
From the Shah Deniz field, 3.8 million tons of condensate were produced.
During the same period, 600,000 tons of gas condensate were produced at the Absheron field.
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 7.1 million tons of oil and condensate in 2025.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, oil and condensate production in 2024 totaled 29.06 million tons. This means that in 2025, production decreased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.
Latest News
13:57
Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hubOther countries
13:51
Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risksFinance
13:45
Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levelsEnergy
13:37
Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025Region
13:34
ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025Energy
13:25
China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'Other countries
13:22
Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%Energy
13:18
Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025Energy
13:03