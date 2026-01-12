SOFAZ revenues from sale of Azerbaijan's profitable oil, gas to exceed $5B in 2026

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will receive $5.03 billion (8.551 billion manat) in revenue from the sale of profitable oil and gas in 2026, reads the Accounts Chamber's statement on SOFAZ's 2026 budget, Report informs.

According to the statement, this figure is 2.910 billion manats, or 25.4%, lower than the actual level for 2024, and 1.246 billion manats, or 12.7%, lower than the projected figure for 2025.

Net revenue from hydrocarbon sales attributable to Azerbaijan in 2026 is calculated after deducting expenses for hydrocarbon transportation, banking services, customs clearance, independent control (surveyor), marketing, and insurance. This amount also does not include revenues attributable to investments or the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan's stake in projects in which it is an investor, participant, or partner.

In determining the revenues from profitable oil and gas projected for transfer to the Fund in the SOFAZ budget for 2026, the amount of Azerbaijan's share of profits from oil and gas produced at fields was used as a basis.