    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber on State Oil Fund's budget for 2026

    Finance
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 12:56
    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber on State Oil Fund's budget for 2026

    The Accounts Chamber has presented its assessment of the 2026 budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs.

    The document was prepared in accordance with the laws "On the Budget System" and "On the Accounts Chamber," as well as the "Rules for the Preparation and Implementation of the Annual Revenue and Expenditure Program (Budget) of SOFAZ."

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the 2026 budget of SOFAZ on December 29, 2025. According to the decree, SOFAZ's budget revenues are projected at 13.32 billion manats (a 9.8% decrease from 2025), and budget expenditures at 13.16 billion manats (-11%). The planned volume of transfers from the fund to the state budget for 2026 is 12.835 billion manats, which is 11.4% less than the approved forecast for 2025.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

