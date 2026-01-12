Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan sets 2026 natural gas price at $440 per 1,000 cubic meters

    Finance
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 13:01
    Azerbaijan sets 2026 natural gas price at $440 per 1,000 cubic meters

    When preparing the draft consolidated budget and state budget for 2026, the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas was set at $440, based on information provided by BP, according to an opinion by the Chamber of Accounts on the 2026 budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs.

    This price is $198, or 81.8%, higher than it was in 2025.

    Meanwhile, the budget price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has been reduced by $5, from $70 per barrel to $65, as previously announced.

    state budget SOFAZ natural gas price Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan qazının builki büdcə qiyməti açıqlanıb
    Экспортная цена газа в бюджете Азербайджана на 2026 год увеличена в 1,8 раза

    Latest News

    13:57

    Nearly 100 flights canceled at Germany's biggest air hub

    Other countries
    13:51

    Banks in Azerbaijan to assess ESG risks

    Finance
    13:45

    Azerbaijan keeps oil refining volumes at 2024 levels

    Energy
    13:37

    Kazakhstan's economy grows 6.5% in 2025

    Region
    13:34

    ACG and Shah Deniz fields produce nearly 670M tons of oil by 2025

    Energy
    13:25

    China says opposes foreign ‘interference' in Iran, calls for ‘peace'

    Other countries
    13:22

    Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%

    Energy
    13:18

    Azerbaijan produced 27.7M tons of oil and condensate in 2025

    Energy
    13:03

    SOFAZ revenues from sale of Azerbaijan's profitable oil, gas to exceed $5B in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed