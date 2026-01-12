Azerbaijan sets 2026 natural gas price at $440 per 1,000 cubic meters
12 January, 2026
When preparing the draft consolidated budget and state budget for 2026, the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas was set at $440, based on information provided by BP, according to an opinion by the Chamber of Accounts on the 2026 budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs.
This price is $198, or 81.8%, higher than it was in 2025.
Meanwhile, the budget price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has been reduced by $5, from $70 per barrel to $65, as previously announced.
